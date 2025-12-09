Pincinnati Tourney Holds 7th Annual Event

One of the world’s largest pinball tournaments, Pincinnati, was held at the Eastgate Holiday Inn Dec. 5-7 in Cincinnati, Ohio. WKRC reported the event is in its seventh year.

Organized by Erik Wurtenberger and Jerry Westerkamp, the event featured 140 participants competing in three tournaments for cash and prizes. Upwards of 1,000 people attended the event, which offered a free play hall on some 150 machines.

“The games are awesome, but all the different types of people you meet and get to hang out with is really the best part,” Wurtenberger said. Learn more at www.pincinnati.com.