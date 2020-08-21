Pinballz Moviez a New Concept from the Arcade

The Texas arcade chain Pinballz continues to find new ways to pivot during the pandemic. They’ve announced that they’re now serving up something special at their Kingdom location in the city of Buda. There, they plan to introduce Pinballz Moviez, a new drive-in theater concept that premiers with the ’90s cult classic Dazed and Confused on Aug. 29at 8:30 p.m.

The movie, filmed in and around Austin (home of Pinballz), will be shown in typical drive-in fashion – with car-side food and beverage service from the Pinballz staff. Standard tickets are $30; premium tickets, which include the best parking, are $45; and 50 cars is the limit. Ticket price is per car, so no need to stuff anyone in the trunk like the good old days.

Learn more at www.pinballzarcade.com/event/moviez-dazed.