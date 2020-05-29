Pinballz Fully Open at All Three Locations

The Texas arcade entertainment chain Pinballz is now operating all three of its locations, implementing social distancing rules and limiting each venue to 25% of normal capacity.

“We’re looking forward to the return of our guests and being able to further re-hire our employees who exhibit our company goals of providing safe, clean fun with a smile at a great value for families and adults,” said Pinballz CEO Darren Spohn.

Since relaunching, they’ve instituted daily employee health checks, added multiple sanitizer stations, placed dining tables six feet apart and offered single-use or contactless menus. The company also worked with Enviromaster to conduct a full COVID-19 disinfection. They also redesigned portions of their game rooms to allow for more distance between games. Learn more at www.pinballzarcade.com.