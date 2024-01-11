Pinball Speed Dating Next Week in Michigan

Right Brain Brewery in Traverse City, Mich., will host the latest version of their pinball speed dating on Jan. 15 from 5-7 p.m., according to MLive. The fun speed dating concept involves Right Brain’s 30 pinball machines, where everyone rotates with each participant.

“Just pay for pinball and maybe your date’s drink if you want to go the extra mile,” the business said. “Each participant will receive a number and an interest sheet, where you will discreetly circle who you would like to get to know better. Following the event, you’ll receive an email from Right Brain connecting you with your mutual matches. There’s no pressure and no judgment – just have fun!”

Right Brain also has pinball leagues and tried this unique speed dating idea last fall. The brewery’s marketing director Jim Young said, “The first was a hit, so we’re doing it again.”

Learn more at www.rightbrainbrewery.com/88/pinball-speed-dating.