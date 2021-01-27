Pinball Repair Business Starts During Pandemic

Kelly Thomson of Herriman, Utah – a pinball aficionado with a collection of about 25 machines – has turned his love of the game into a side business called Utah Pinball Repair.

According to KSLTV, he’s regularly fixing up his own aging games and decided to get into pinball repair professionally. He also rents out the majority of his collection. “For a long time, I’ve been doing it as a side hustle, but right now I’m pursuing it full time,” Thomson said.

“It’s mostly to private homeowners,” he said of his pinball clientele. “And we probably have Covid to thank for that. Can’t go anywhere, so you bring your entertainment in the house.”

Learn more at www.utahpinball.com.