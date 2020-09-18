Pinball Protest at Michigan Capitol by Arcade Owner

Rocket Arcade owner Ralph Lucius recently headed to Lansing with one of his pinball machines to protest for six straight hours on the steps of the Capitol. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order stipulates that indoor entertainment venues must still remain closed, according to the Herald Palladium.

Lucius said he originally thought his business would join others in reopening to the public way back on Memorial Day weekend. He has also taken to Facebook to say he’s gone into debt, the bank has cut off his credit line and all of his reserves have been spent.

Learn more about the South Haven arcade at www.rocketarcade.com.