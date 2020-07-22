Pinball & Pool Make Return to Delaware Bars

The Delaware Restaurant Assn. just advised members that “bar areas” in the state are now allowed once again to operate pinball machines, pool tables, darts and the like as long as social distancing is implemented, face coverings are worn, and disinfecting procedures are followed.

According to Delaware Business Now, the order came from the Office of Alcohol Beverage Control. Delaware has also allowed for expanded outdoor seating and takeout alcoholic beverages through March 2021. Under the state’s current Phase 2 of reopening, bars and restaurants are restricted to 60% of total indoor capacity.