Pinball Pete’s Moving Locations After 30 Years

The famed Pinball Pete’s has been located at the Galleria Mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, since 1996. Dec. 14 was their last day in that space, MLive reported, and the business is set to move to a new venue as soon as January near the city’s Michigan Theater.

The relocation “is necessitated by the pending demolition of the mall to make way for a high-rise.”

Pinball Pete’s previously operated in three other Ann Arbor locations dating back to the late 1980s. Another location still exists in East Lansing, which is where co-owner Ted Arnold and his brothers started their foray into arcade entrepreneurship.

Learn more at www.pinballpetes.org.