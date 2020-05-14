Pinball Palace Plans Social Distanced Future

A 150-game arcade in Brunswick, Ga., is planning for its return sometime in June or July, according to the owner, Kelley Daniel, who says he and his staff are giving the space a facelift and are busy sanitizing the 100 pinball machines and other arcade games.

When it reopens, it’ll have new carpeting, a new A/C system and a fresh coat of paint, according to The Brunswick News. There are also plans to possibly shut off every other game in order to create distance between players.

Daniel has been renting out equipment to the home market and hasn’t had to lay off any employees during the economic shutdown.