Pinball Now Legal in S.C.

For the first time in nearly 70 years, Yahoo! News reported that South Carolina is now – legally – allowing children and teenagers to play pinball in the state.

The original ban was apparently never enforced but it “remained a source of anxiety for law-abiding business owners,” supporters of the bill to overturn the law said. The game was banned for minors in 1959, amid the typical-of-the-era outcries over the machines as gambling devices.

Hilariously (you’ll have to forgive us for editorializing), there was one “no” vote to legalize it here in 2026, state Sen. Rex Rice. (The other 42 votes secured it for the “ayes” and Gov. Henry McMaster signed the new law on May 19.)