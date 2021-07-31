Pinball Museum of Corbin Now Open in Kentucky

Downtown Corbin, Kentucky is now home to The Pinball Museum of Corbin, which opened Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. with a grand opening ceremony.
According to the Times-Tribune, Jim Bruso, the owner of Sweeties Ice Cream and Game King, opened the museum, which has a $15 admission charge for adults – no quarters necessary, since the games are set to free play.
The museum features a range of old pinball machines and even a few new ones. All day, come and go passes are available for $20. Learn more on their Facebook page.