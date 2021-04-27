Pinball Museum in Vegas Moving into New Digs

In the midst of a fundraiser that has garnered nearly $175,000, the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas has moved into its new $10 million complex across from the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign on The Strip.

First opened in 2006, the business moved into its most recent location in 2009. Now, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it’s in the new 26,000-sq.-ft. building that currently houses 300 classic pinball machines. Eventually, it’ll be up to 700.

Click here to read the full story about how the Pinball Hall of Fame came to be thanks to owner Tim Arnold and a whole lot of community support and goodwill.