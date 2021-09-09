Pinball Museum Closure, Auction Covered in The New York Times

Let this be your final reminder that Captain’s Auction Warehouse will be selling off inventory from the shuttered Museum of Pinball starting today, Sept. 10, through Sept. 12. The historic auction will take place from Sept. 24-26 as well and it’s a big deal – even getting recent coverage in The New York Times.

They reported that the roughly 1,700 pinball machines and arcade games could be worth as much as $7 million.

Chris Campbell, the owner of Captain’s Auction Warehouse, told the Times: “Personally I’m sad about it, but I’m optimistic that the equipment will move to good places.” It’s the single largest private collection sale that Captain’s has ever handled. “The interest is insane,” he said. “It’s beyond expectation.” Learn more at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.