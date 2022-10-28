Pinball Movies Scores More Film Festivals

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, made about Roger Sharpe’s battle over the amusement’s legality in New York City, was recently added to some additional film festivals.

The movie will show as a part of the St. Louis International Film Festival on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Galleria 6 Cinemas. (Click here to get tickets.)

The movie will also be featured opening night at the Three Rivers Film Festival at the Pittsburgh Playhouse’s PNC Theater on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. (Click here to get tickets.)

Then, Nov. 17 and 19, at 1:15 p.m. and 1: 45 p.m., respectively, it will show at the Cucalorus Festival in Wilmington, N.C. (Click here to get tickets.)

Visit www.pinballfilm.com for more information on the movie.