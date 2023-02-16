Pinball Movie to Stream Starting March 17

Makers of Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game recently released an official trailer for the movie, which will be in select theaters starting March 17. It will also be available on various streaming services.

According to the Moving Picture Institute, the award-winning film, which played at festivals over the past few months, will stream on Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play in addition to the limited theatrical run.

The movie, based on the story of pinball legend Roger Sharpe, stars Mike Faist, Crystal Reed and Dennis Boutsikaris. Visit www.pinballfilm.com to learn more.