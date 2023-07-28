Pinball Movie Makes Debut on Hulu

The MPI Original Film Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, based on the life of Roger Sharpe, is now on Hulu as of July 15. For those who are unaware, that’s the streamer with more than 48 million subscribers. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, now there’s no excuse!

The film stars Mike Faist as Sharpe as well as Crystal Reed and Dennis Boutsikaris. The movie closely follows pinball wizard Roger Sharpe, who in 1976 helped overturn New York City’s longtime ban on pinball.