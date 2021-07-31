Pinball Movie Based on Roger Sharpe Coming Soon

Deadline has reported that a movie based on the true story of writer and pinball wizard Roger Sharpe is in the works. Called Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, Joel Courtney and Crystal Reed have sign on to star in the film.

The dramatic comedy will be produced by MPI Original Films and chronicles Sharpe’s journey to overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball. Roger Sharpe and Nick Reid are on board as executive producers; Austin and Meredith Bragg wrote and will direct; and Stacey Parks, Lana Link and Rob Pfaltzgraff will produce. The film goes into production this October.

“Joel and Crystal bring so much remarkable talent and warmth to the project,” said The Bragg Brothers. “We’re thrilled to have them on board to bring Roger’s story to the screen.”