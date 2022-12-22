Pinball Movie Acquired by Vertical Entertainment

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game, the based-on-a-true-story movie about Roger Sharpe’s quest to overturn New York City’s ban on pinball, was recently acquired by Vertical Entertainment following its successful film festival run.

The entertainment company has secured North American rights to the MPI Original Films movie, which is now slated for a public release on March 17, 2023.

“MPI Original Films is pleased to partner with Vertical to bring this uplifting and charming story to theaters and homes across the U.S.,” said producer Rob Pfaltzgraff. “With an exceptional cast and the brilliant writer/directors The Bragg Brothers, Pinball‘s message about taking chances in life will resonate with audiences, even if they don’t know much about the game or its quirky history.” Learn more at www.pinballfilm.com.