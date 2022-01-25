Pinball Industry Legend Lyman Sheats Passes On

Pinball software engineer and professionally-ranked player Lyman Sheats Jr. died last week at the age of 55. Sheats initially programmed games for Data East and Williams, spent many years with Stern Pinball and most recently was contracted by Chicago Gaming Company to develop new software for their Cactus Canyon Remake.

According to Pinball Wiki, his credits included Guns N’ Roses for Data East, Monster Bash and Revenge From Mars for Williams and The Sopranos, Iron Man and Batman for Stern. His work on Monster Bash was celebrated in the game’s rules with the “Lyman’s Lament” feature.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected loss of pinball industry icon Lyman F. Sheats Jr.,” Stern Pinball said in a statement. “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy and respect to the Sheats family. Lyman had a historic career in the amusement industry that spanned decades, creating iconic experiences that millions around the world continue to cherish.

“He will be remembered for being one of the best pinball players of all time, one of the best gaming programmers of all time, and most important, one of the most kind people you would have ever met. He will be tremendously missed.”

Chicago Gaming Company’s Doug Duba said: “We at Chicago Gaming are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyman Sheats. It was nothing less than an honor to have had the opportunity to work with such an exceptional individual. Being huge fans of his work, it’s no coincidence that the first three games we selected to remake were all programmed by Lyman.”