Pinball, Ice Cream Biz Coming to Michigan

The Regent Arcade Showroom, located in Downtown Allegan, Mich., will soon bring ice cream into the mix – and hopefully a bar, too, the owner tells the Holland Sentinel.

Small Town Amusements owner Matt Adams operates The Regent Arcade Showroom, which he took over and rebranded as such in 2021. He also purchased Scoopt, an ice cream shop he intends to combine with the arcade.

“We’re still in the very early stages of planning,” Adams said, “But this is exactly what we were looking to do, in terms of bringing together The Regent Arcade and Scoopt. We’re hoping to have a liquor license and a full bar, which will allow us to be creative with ice cream and slushies. We’ll also have a full kitchen, which offers opportunities to advance our menu. We’ll have a new name for the business, which is under development, as well.”