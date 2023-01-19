Pinball Expo’s Rob Berk Launching Past Times Arcade

Rob Berk, organizer of the long-running Pinball Expo, is opening a massive 1,400-game pinball arcade in Girard, Ohio, called Past Times Arcade. According to Spectrum News 1, the 30,000-sq.-ft. venue is expected to open this spring.

To help manage the business, Berk connected with his friend Michael Hale, a fellow pinball lover and repair man. Visitors can expect to pay an entrance fee at the door with the games set to free play. You can stay up to date at www.pasttimesarcade.com.

The 39th annual Pinball Expo, meanwhile, takes place in Chicago from Oct. 19-21. Learn more about that at www.pinballexpo.com.