Pinball Expo Starts Today

Pinball Expo 39 has sprung into action, starting today, Oct. 18, and running through Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois.

Among the highlights of Pinball Expo is the 2023 Flipout Tournament, which features several divisions and events and offers more than $15,000 in cash and prizes. There will also be the First Annual Pinball Expo Virtual Pinball Retro Gaming Tournament.

Another popular event will surely be the tour of Stern Pinball’s new factory at 9 a.m. on Oct. 19. The cost will be an extra $20 for Pinball Expo attendees.

Also, Jersey Jack Pinball will be unveiling their new game later at 8 p.m. The factory has been tight-lipped about the new pin so folks are excited to finally get a look. Other makers’ new games are expected to be shown at the event as well.

For more information and a full schedule, visit www.pinballexpo.com.