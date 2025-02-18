Pinball Expo Registration Now Open for 2025 Show

Pinball Expo 2025, the 41st iteration of the event, will be held Oct. 15-18 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Click here to register.

The annual event, hosted by one of the founders Rob Berk, brings together everyone in the pinball world to experience a large exhibition hall, engaging seminars, autograph sessions, factory tours and much more. Three days admission is $145 and kids 10 and under get in for free. Single-day admission is $50.

Vendor registration is available here. For more information, visit www.pinballexpo.com.