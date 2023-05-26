Pinball Expo Oct. 18-21

This year’s Pinball Expo in Chicagoland will be held Oct. 18-21 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. The 39th annual iteration of the event is expected to garner the highest attendance in Pinball Expo history.

There will be more vendors than ever as well, seminars, tournaments and even a tour of the brand-new, state-of-the-art Stern Pinball factory.

Pinball Expo chairman Rob Berk recently talked about pinball and the upcoming show with RePlay. You can check that out in our pinball-centric June issue, which features Stern on the cover and should be in your mailboxes any minute now.

For more on Pinball Expo, head to www.pinballexpo.com.