Pinball Expo Oct. 15-18

This year’s Pinball Expo, the 41st iteration of the event, will be held Oct. 15-18 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in Chicagoland. Hosted by the founder Rob Berk, the expo is sure to delight pinball enthusiasts and operators alike.
Among the speakers leading seminars will be Gary Stern, Joe Kaminkow, Jack Guarnieri, Bob Burnham and J.J. Babich.
There will also be tournaments for all types of machines and players, as well as movie nights, homebrew pinball exhibits and much more. Visit www.pinballexpo.com to see a full agenda and registration information.