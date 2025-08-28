Pinball Expo Oct. 15-18

This year’s Pinball Expo, the 41st iteration of the event, will be held Oct. 15-18 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in Chicagoland. Hosted by the founder Rob Berk, the expo is sure to delight pinball enthusiasts and operators alike.

Among the speakers leading seminars will be Gary Stern, Joe Kaminkow, Jack Guarnieri, Bob Burnham and J.J. Babich.