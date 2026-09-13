Pinball Expo Oct. 14-17

Pinball Expo will once again be at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in the Chicago area, from Oct. 14-17. As Stern Pinball celebrates 40 years, a tour of their factory will be a highlight.

Other stuff on the agenda? There’s going to be the IFPA 1st Annual Digital Pinball World Championship, a Three Musketeers costume contest, a Spooky Pinball Q&A, and a handmade wooden pinball machine will be unveiled.

There’s much, much more to come, and RePlay will keep you abreast ahead of the gathering. In the meantime, visit www.pinballexpo.com.