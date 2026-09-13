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Pinball Expo Oct. 14-17

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By on INSTANT REPLAY

Pinball Expo will once again be at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in the Chicago area, from Oct. 14-17. As Stern Pinball celebrates 40 years, a tour of their factory will be a highlight.  

Other stuff on the agenda? There’s going to be the IFPA 1st Annual Digital Pinball World Championship, a Three Musketeers costume contest, a Spooky Pinball Q&A, and a handmade wooden pinball machine will be unveiled. 

There’s much, much more to come, and RePlay will keep you abreast ahead of the gathering. In the meantime, visit www.pinballexpo.com

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