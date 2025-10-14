Pinball Expo Kicks Off 41st Event Tonight

The 41st Pinball Expo will start tonight, Oct. 15, at the Bumper Blast 2025 Party, taking place at Enterrium in Chicago from 7-10 p.m. Pinball Expo will run through this Saturday, Oct. 18.

One highlight will be a Stern Pinball factory tour coming up this Friday, Oct. 17. Those taking part in the tour will receive a special surprise gift from Stern, expo organizers said. The company will also offer exclusive merchandise for tour attendees to purchase after their visit.

Otherwise, there’s a jam-packed schedule of seminars, tournaments and more.

“Events include the Monster League Hockey Cosplay Contest, Stern’s John Wick Premium Pinball Machine Drawing, the Freedom to Play Pinball Tournament, the Cup Sculpture Knock-Down Raffle, Jersey Jack Pinball’s Limited-Edition Avatar: The Battle for Pandora Pinball Machine Drawing, Don’s Top Topper Competition, Build A Blinkie’s Learn-To-Solder Workshop, The Pinball Scientist’s Build-Your-Own-Pinball-Machine Workshop, Project Pinball’s Silent Auction, the spectacular 1930s section, Jersey Jack’s Free Play Area featuring every game they’ve manufactured to date, Marco Pinball’s amazing Homebrew Section and Parts Store, and so much more!”