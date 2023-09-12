Pinball Expo Heads Into 39th Edition

Pinball Expo 39 is right around the playfield, coming up from Oct. 18-21 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois. You can click here to get the special hotel room rate and make your reservations now.

Among the highlights of Pinball Expo is the 2023 Flipout Tournament, which features several divisions and events and offers more than $15,000 in cash and prizes. There will also be the First Annual Pinball Expo Virtual Pinball Retro Gaming Tournament.

Another popular event will surely be the tour of Stern Pinball’s new factory at 9 a.m. on Oct. 19. The cost will be an extra $20 for Pinball Expo attendees. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.pinballexpo.com.