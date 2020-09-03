Pinball Expo Goes Virtual

Due to the Illinois governor’s mandate that all large events remain closed until the state moves into its Phase 5 of reopening, which includes having a vaccination for Covid-19, organizers of Pinball Expo have taken the event online. Held Oct. 15-17, the free virtual event will include factory tours, seminars, vendor showcases and more.

Stay tuned to www.pinballexpo.com or social media pages for more upcoming information. Organizers, led by Robert Berk, noted that anyone who booked a room through Pinball Expo will have their reservations automatically cancelled and no charges will be applied.

“We hope you can tune in for what will be a spectacular, action-packed pinball fest!” they said. “Thank you for your support and we wish you continued safety and good health.”