Pinball Expo Back In-Person This October 27-30 in Chicago

Organizers of Pinball Expo recently announced that their new and improved website has launched with updated information about the 2021 event – scheduled for Oct. 27-30 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in Schaumburg, Ill.

“Pinball Expo is making its return to Chicago and we can’t wait to see you there!” said Pinball Expo chairman Rob Berk. “Visit our website today to be a part of it!” The event is in its 37th year and will feature various tournaments, vendors and educational seminars.

Tickets will range from $30 for a single-day pass to $210 for a post registration package (advanced registration packages must be received by Sept. 24 and will be $175).

Head to www.pinballexpo.com for more information.