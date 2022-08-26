Pinball Expo Announces Magic Girl Unveiling

Pinball Expo is all set for Oct. 19-22 in Schaumburg, Ill., and the organizers recently announced that Magic Girl is back.
“After seven years in the making, the elusive Magic Girl pinball game is finally complete!” they said. “The storied history of this machine can be traced back to 2015 when its first designs were being formulated. Through a troubled development cycle only 19 machines were ever built, but none of them were truly complete and had many missing components.
“But, through the hard work of American Pinball and an intrepid team of builders in the Netherlands, Magic Girl has finally been restored and the first ever fully-functional Magic Girl pinball machine will be unveiled on U.S. soil at Pinball Expo 2022!”