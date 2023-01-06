Pinball Expo Announced

Pinball Expo 2023 will be held from Oct. 18-21, back at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in the Chicago area.

Mark your calendars now to be a part of the festivities, which as always include raffles, tournaments and a whole lot of pinball fun. Those looking to make early plans can book their hotel reservation today (click here to do so).

Click here to watch the Pinball Expo 2022 movie to get an idea of what to expect if you’ve never attended Pinball Expo before. Learn more at www.pinballexpo.com.