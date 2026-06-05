Pinball Expo 42 in October

The 42nd Pinball Expo is set for Oct. 14-17 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center right near Chicago – the epicenter of the pinball industry.

Attendees can expect very popular factory tours, special guests Paul Faris (Centaur, Xenon, Back to the Future, etc.) and Tony Ramunni (Black Knight, Spy Hunter, Elektra, etc.), the Homebrew Community of homemade pinballs (featuring 40-plus titles), the 1930s Pinball Tournament and so many more special events.

Stern Pinball will be celebrating their 40th anniversary at the show, so the expo’s chairman Rob Berk said to look forward to many surprises in their booth.

Visit www.pinballexpo.com/admission to secure your tickets, get your booth and see everything that’s on the agenda.