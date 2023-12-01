Pinball Expo 40 Sets 2024 Dates

Pinball fans, the milestone 40th Pinball Expo is coming next Oct. 15-19 at the Chicago area Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center. Keen observers will notice that’s a whole extra day longer than usual.

“Due to the massive turnout of attendees and amazing support from our vendors and speakers at Pinball Expo 2023, we are including a full extra day to the schedule that will be jam packed with fun,” said event chairman Rob Berk. He added that there are also already plans in the works for 3-4 pinball factory tours throughout the special week.

Noting that hotels “sold out in a flash” for this year’s event, Berk also shared a link for attendees to book rooms early (click here to do so). To keep up with the event’s latest news, head to www.pinballexpo.com.