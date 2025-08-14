Pinball Enthusiast Rick Lubitz Passes On

Dr. Rick Lubitz, a family dentist for 49 years and a huge pinball enthusiast, passed away at age 73 in Colts Neck, New Jersey, according to his obituary.

Lubitz was a pinball player for his entire life and also restored old pins. Known as the historian for the Silverball Museum in Asbury Park, “he was always under the playfield of a pinball machine or playing one for two hours on a single quarter.”

His obituary was passed along by industry veteran Richard Seninsky, who said, “Rick was a friend of mine for over 50 years and a legend in these parts for his enthusiasm with pinball machines as a pastime and a hobby.”

A visitation for Lubitz will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home in Ocean Township.