“Pinball Doctor” Chris Nash Passes On

Known as The Pinball Doctor, Chris Nash recently passed away. Pinside reported his death and asked the online community to “please raise your flippers with me in a salute to a man who literally saved boatloads of machines in his lifetime.”

Chris, who lived in Eugene, Ore., was a key figure in getting machines into shape for the Pacific Pinball Museum’s annual expos and “was always more than happy to share some of his 40-plus years of knowledge” – and even pinball parts.

Amusement Unlimited’s Jerry Johnston said Chris was a really nice guy who worked in the industry for years as a technician (he did some of that with Jerry’s company and others, plus arcade bars) and also sold pinball machines across the country.

