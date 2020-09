Super-Skill Pinball: 4-Cade from Wizkids, a new 1-4-player board game, is coming out at the end of the month, according to The Gamer.

There are four different pinball games; each unique “table” comes with its own pinball table board and matching backglass that goes with the designs, that include Carniball, Cyberhack, Dance Fever! and Dragon Slayer.

In stores Sept. 30, the game “distills the analog-meets-video-game joy of classic pinball machines into a tabletop version.”