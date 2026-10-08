Pinball: Beyond The Bumpers Coming Soon

A new documentary from Vision Films, Pinball: Beyond The Bumpers, will be released on-demand to the North American and U.K. markets on Oct. 20. Click here to watch the trailer.

“I always believed that pinball was never clearly understood by the vast majority of the public, so I made this documentary to pull back the curtain on pinball, exposing the highs, the lows, the controversies, and ultimately, its bright future,” said filmmaker Mark Helms, who co-produced the movie with Alejandro Torné.

“We trace the game from crude beginnings to today’s cutting-edge wonder machines, played and enjoyed around the world. After watching this documentary, you’ll understand exactly why pinball is in the middle of its modern-day resurgence.”

Helms is also known for the 1995 film The History of Pinball.

Learn more about the new one at www.beyondthebumpers.com.