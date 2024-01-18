Pinball Arcade in Virginia Preps for February Debut

Brothers David and Eric Basile are about to open Jackpot Pinball Arcade in Purcellville, Va., according to Loudoun Now. The new pinball facility will replace a long-vacant building in the city by February.

Even before plans to start a pinball arcade, David (pictured at right) began to collect machines last year. “I actually bought my first machine in May,” he said. “And it just got addictive and I just kept buying more.” He had purchased about 13 machines when Eric caught the bug and started buying his own to place in his business – Hit N Run Sports Cards.

That’s when they decided to open an arcade, complete with console and tabletop games in addition to the pingame fun.