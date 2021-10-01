Pinball Arcade & Event Space Opens in Syracuse, N.Y.

With what they boast as “the largest pinball collection in central New York, the Skill Shot pinball arcade and event space will have its grand opening tomorrow, Oct. 2 from noon to 9 p.m. with special surprises in store including prize-winning challenges throughout the day, and other special treats. If the weather cooperates, Laser Tag by Fun Warehouse will be on-site. Parking is free and available on-premise. (Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.)

In addition to the flippers, the site will also have other classic arcade games offering friends, family and colleagues to gather for “a chance to travel back in time to the height of arcade culture.”

Stepping away from the traditional coin-op business model, Skill Shot’s main focus is parties, events and corporate gatherings. The location’s team coordinates the food and beverages, working with local restaurants, event programming and coordination, and the curated game mix which is set up for unlimited play.

Once a week, on Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m. (beginning Oct. 6), Skill Shot will be open to the general public. Pricing will be $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under for unlimited play. Adding to the fun, they plan weekly challenges and surprises, including regular game rotation and prizes for impromptu high-score tournaments.

Skill Shot is the result of a collaboration between John Gambacorto, Alyssa Kessler, and Ryan Zlomek. Gambacorto and Kessler own and operate United Vending Service, a route of pins, cranes, instant redemption games, ATMs, jukeboxes and other coin-op equipment, in central N.Y. Zlomek is involved with Syracuse PINheads, the former owner of the arcade in Shoppingtown Mall, and currently operates as a pinball lifestyle brand and Twitch streamer showcasing the pinball offerings around the northeast.

For more information about Skill Shot and all it has to offer, find them on the web at www.skillshotarcade.com, on Facebook (facebook.com/skillshotarcade) and Instagram (@skillshotsyr), and by phone at 315-913-3552.