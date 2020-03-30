Pinball Accessories Maker Helps Health Care Industry

Mezel Mods, a New Mexico company that specializes in making accessories for pinball machines with 3D printers, has started producing face shields for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, reports the Albuquerque Journal.

Owners Kristin Browning-Mezel and Tim Mezel have partnered with Andrew Woodward of Process Art Studio in Madrid, N.M., to make the shields. The companies have already received their first orders for about 1,000 shields from La Familia, which serves low-income and homeless patients in Santa Fe, as well as two other agencies in the state.

“When this whole thing started, the outbreak, I said, ‘Is there a way to be helpful that we can make a difference?’” said Browning-Mezel. “The large manufacturers were not jumping in immediately, so the maker community started getting involved.”

The business is currently making shields for organizations that don’t necessarily have the ability to pay. The community can make a donation to offset the costs ($10 covers one mask). Mezel Mods has already received a $1,000 donation.

Visit www.nmmakersunited.com to make a donation or contact the organizers.