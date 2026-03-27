Pico Teases New XR Headset

The VR Collective recently reported that extended reality company Pico is coming out this year with “Project Swan,” a new headset that “promises to push the boundaries of hardware performance and software capabilities.”

The headset will feature a dual 4K display setup where each eye is presented with a 4K resolution panel, “significantly enhancing visual clarity compared to many existing XR headsets.”

According to Wired, Pico is owned by ByteDance, the Chinese company best known for creating TikTok. The new Project Swan headset will use the company’s latest operating system, Pico OS 6.