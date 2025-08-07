PICO Joins LEXRA as Founding Member

The VR headset manufacturer PICO has joined the Location-based Entertainment XR Association as a founding member, LEXRA reported. Bob Cooney is executive director of the new LBE group, formerly The VR Collective.

He said: “Welcoming PICO as a founding member marks a significant step forward for LEXRA and the broader XR community. We are proud to support their showcase, which exemplifies the power of collaboration and innovation in driving the future of location-based entertainment.”

The showcase he mentioned will mark LEXRA’s first event collaboration, an invite-only event called PICO XR LBE Showcase: Free Roam Gaming & Cultural Experiences. It’ll be held on Sept. 22-23 to coincide with IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona.

“We’re thrilled to become a founding member of LEXRA and excited to partner for this groundbreaking showcase,” said PICO’s General Manager Leland Hedges. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive XR experiences and driving industry growth.”

Click here for additional information and to request an invitation.