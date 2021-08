Pickwick Bowl and Gardens in Burbank, California is being sold with plans to redevelop it into townhouses, according to The Real Deal Los Angeles.

MW Investments recently filed plans to build a 98-unit townhome complex at the bowling alley site. However, the Pickwick Ice Center will remain there as it entered into a partnership with the L.A. Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company in 2018.

For now, Pickwick Bowl remains open. Up-to-date news will be available at www.pickwickbowl.com.