Pickleball Toss Now in Stock, Shipping

The carnival-inspired TouchMagix game Pickleball Toss is now in stock and shipping from their Wisconsin facility, the company said. It’s available in both single and double cabinet formats.

Pickleball Toss is “fun-filled and high-energy, featuring attractive cabinet lighting and a traditional carnival bell to celebrate winners,” the company said.

The machine is built for unattended operation, with a foul line sensor and camera for anti-cheating, operator-adjustable settings, and the flexibility to run in e-ticket or prize ticket mode.