PIA Products Debuts Partner Portal Program

PIA Products recently announced the debut of their new Partner Portal Program, a purchasing solution for organizations with multiple locations in the FEC, crane and merchandiser and theme park markets.

“Our portals are a great option for corporate buyers who wish to create an approved product list for their individual locations to purchase from,” said the company’s Keitha McBride.

“We create a secure web-based portal that allows multiple locations, or buyers to access a list of products that have been approved to purchase from, creating a streamlined, efficient method of authorized purchases. Buyers can shop by ticket value if desired, and we can tailor make additional controls and notifications to suit each customer’s needs.”

Learn more at www.piaproducts.com or contact McBride at 817-807-7719 or [email protected].