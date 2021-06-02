PIA Products Adds Keitha McBride to Team

Merchandise distributor PIA Products recently announced the addition of Keitha McBride to their senior management team. With more than 25 years of experience, McBride has previously held key positions with Dave & Buster’s, Redemption Plus and BMI.

With PIA Products, she will lead the continued expansion of the company’s Entertainment and Amusement division, focusing on developing new product relationships in the FEC, crane and merchandiser and theme park markets.

“For years, there had been a void in the prize supply side of the industry for higher end products,” McBride said. “As a former buyer, I was always surprised at the lack of reliable sources for retail and branded items that could be used as prizes, incentives and awards. For most, the only options available are big-box retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, or outlets like Amazon. Unfortunately, this is neither cost effective or efficient for those in our industry. This underserved niche, yet vital segment of a prize program, which does drive incremental profitable revenue, is finally being addressed by PIA Products. I’m really excited to join this team and introduce this amazing product line to all my friends and partners in the industry.”

McBride can be reached at 817-807-7719 or [email protected]. PIA Products offers over 7,500 unique SKUs from more than 250 manufacturers and boasts that it can ship to 96.5% of the U.S. in three days or less. Learn more at www.piaproducts.com.