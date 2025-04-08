Photo Booth Maker Exhibiting at DEAL

Apple Industries is among the American companies that made the trek to the Dubai World Trade Center for DEAL Show this week, April 8-10. They’re in the Warehouse of Games booth. (That company is their Middle East distributor.)

On display is their Disney photo booth, a “Frozen”-themed booth, a movie photo booth and their hit Marvel Adventure Lab.

“We’re incredibly excited to be back at the DEAL Show this year,” said Allen Weisberg, CEO of Apple Industries. “The Middle East is an important and growing market, and our partnership with Warehouse of Games allows us to bring our latest innovations to a wider audience.” See their full lineup at www.appleindustries.com.