Philadelphia’s Mini-Golf Pop-Up is Back Soon

Libertee Grounds, a sports bar and restaurant with an 18-hole indoor mini-golf course in Philadelphia, has welcomed back The Eakins Oval, their outdoor partnership with the city’s Park and Recreation department that brings food, music and fun to the grounds.

“Eakins Oval is a great summer destination in Philadelphia, and we’re grateful to serve the community again this summer,” said Libertee Grounds co-founder Priyank Rambhia. “Partnering with Philly Parks and Recreation and the Parkway Council has been an amazing experience, and the ability to provide the city with another outdoor activation and attraction to tourists and locals alike is one we’re grateful for.”

The food and drinks at the beer garden opened to the public on June 18, according to Metro Philadelphia, and the 9-hole mini-golf course will debut on July 9. The Oval will remain open through Sept. 14.

Learn more at www.parkwaytoparkfestival.org/oval.