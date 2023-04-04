Phil Showler Joins Semnox

Industry veteran Phil Showler is the new sales partner for Semnox, a leading RFID-based venue management and debit card system provider. Writes the company, Phil, who’s worked in the industry for 25 years, “loves building relationships and providing solutions to difficult technical barriers to client’s success. Semnox is all geared up for more.”

“Phil has been a part of this fun-loving industry for so many years and so many location success stories, he is just considered to be family by many,” said Semnox Americas president Bepin Jose. “Please welcome Phil to the Semnox team as he embarks on a great new journey.”